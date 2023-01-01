Dungeon Miner is a management simulation game created by DrMop. Your late uncle has left you a mine to teach you all about hard work and earn your fortune. Now grab your pickaxe and delve deep into all the areas on your piece of land. Craft new weapons and tools, explore dungeons to find valuables and blueprints, fight creatures, upgrade your gear and embark on an exciting adventure. Dungeon Miner will never get boring as it's laden with rich content and many surprises for you to explore.Navigate - WASD or Arrow keysAttack - E or Space barBackpack - BShow quest - LThrow bomb - QDungeon Miner is created by DrMop. Play their other games on Poki: Monster Mash, Wordy Pop, Brain Dozer, Tri Peaks, Australian Patience, Solitaire Golf, Solitaire Reverse and Wordsmith

