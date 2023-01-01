Brain Dozer is a puzzle game created by DrMop. Use your logic and common sense to solve the tricky riddles presented by the game. There are many questions waiting to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills. Think on your feet and outside the box to pass some of the more challenging levels. When you are lost, feel free to use the hint button at the top to get help. Brain Dozer is the ultimate puzzle game to give our brains the exercise it needs.Use your left mouse button to interact with the puzzle elements. Click the magnifying glass above to display hints.Brain Dozer is created by the UK-based game developer DrMop. Play his other games for free on Poki: Monster Mash, Solitaire Golf, Wordsmith, Wordy Pop, Tri Peaks and Solitaire Reverse.

Website: poki.com

