Brain Test 2: Tricky Stories is a puzzle game created by Unico Studio. Exercise your brain with hundreds of tricky questions and puzzles! In this new brain game, puzzles have stories with colorful characters. Defeat the Lion King with Tom the Cat, cultivate your farm with Emily, hunt monsters with Joe. Think on your feet and outside the box to solve these riddles. Everything you see on the screen could be used to solve the problem. Train your brain with Brain Test 2: Tricky Stories and show your friends that you are a true genius!Use your mouse cursor or finger to select, drag and move objects around.Brain Test 2: Tricky Stories was created by Unico Studio. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Who Is?, Word City Crossed, Word City Uncrossed, 4 Pics 1 Word and Word Monsters

Website: poki.com

