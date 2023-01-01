Logic Master 1 is a thinking game where you will be presented with various tricky puzzles and riddles that will test your brain and force you to think outside-the-box. Behind the beautiful hand-drawn graphics and the fun music await many tricky questions! These are not the type of questions you see every day, so think carefully before answering them! Even if you feel like you know the answer, you should read the question again because the game may require you to think from another perspective. They are all designed to work your memory, attention, and the ability to think in unconventional ways! It can even help you improve your memory, your visual processing, and your train shape and color coordination! The game will also evaluate how quickly and efficiently you answer these questions so you can determine how the game rates your attention score. Don't forget that you can always get a hint if you're stuck at a level! You don't need to have high IQ or be a genius like Einstein to excel at this game, but we encourage you to play it even if you are a genius!Click or tap on the answer on your screen to select it.Logic Master 1 was created by Unico Studio. They are the people behind the legendary puzzle games like Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Brain Test 2: Tricky Stories, Brain Test 3: Tricky Quests, Who Is?, Word City Crossed, Word City Uncrossed, 4 Pics 1 Word, and Word MonstersYou can play Logic Master 1 for free on Poki.Logic Master 1 can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

