Word City Crossed is a word puzzle game created by Unico Studio where you get to travel around the globe by combining letters into meaningful words. Assemble the given letters to create as many words as possible to pass the level and collect coins. You will visit your next city once you've solved all of the puzzles in a city. Don't forget to use your coins to purchase power-ups and hints to help you along the way. Do you want to travel the world while practicing your vocabulary skills? Word City Crossed is the right game for you!Click a letter to start a line, and drag over other letters to form meaningful words.Word City Crossed was created by Unico Studio. They are the people behind the legendary puzzle game Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Word City Uncrossed and 4 Pics 1 Word. Play it for free on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Word City Crossed. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.