OMG Word Professor

Website: connectionsgame.io

In OMG Word Professor, players need to use their thinking ability and vocabulary to combine puzzle pieces into complete words. OMG Word Professor is a fun casual game in which players find and combine letters to form a meaningful word by tapping and dragging them. The game does not require too much skill. It requires thinking and a rich vocabulary. If the player knows a lot of vocabulary, that is also an advantage to help you solve puzzles more easily and quickly. When you start playing OMG Word Professor, a shuffled crossword board will appear. It may confuse players. But stay calm and patient, then tap and drag the letters together to form words. These can be basic words or words you never knew. The game counts points. The more words you find, the higher your score. Try to find as many words and get the highest score possible.

