Wordsmith is a board game where you create words by placing letters next to each other. The premise is quite simple: The longer the word you create is, the more points you will earn. You can spend the points you've earned to advance further in the game and unlock various types of power-ups and improvements like double and triple letters/words. In addition, there are several languages to choose from such as English, Spanish, French and Portugese. Go ahead and try to form the longest word possible!Click the letters to form words. Select - Left Mouse ButtonWordsmith is created by DrMop. Check out their other games Monster Mash, Wordy Pop, Australian Patience and Solitaire Golf on Poki

Website: poki.com

