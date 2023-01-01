Spelling Bee is a very popular word game in the US. The rules of the Spelling Bee are quite simple. Find as many words as possible in a set of 7 letters. Every day you are given new 7 letters - 6 simple and one mandatory. You need to click on the letters on the screen or keyboard to form words from them with a length of 4 letters. In this case, you can use any number of letters any number of times, but each word must contain a central letter. The more words, the more points you get. See below for more detailed rules.

