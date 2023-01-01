Amazing Word Fresh is a puzzle game where you drag lines over letters to form words. It's similar to games like Scrabble and Boggle, but also puts its own spin to the genre with unique tiles and powers. When you guess a correct word, the tiles will disappear from the board, and new random letters will fall into the picture. Pay attention to the points each letter has, and try to maximize your score by planning the right words. So longer words don't necessarily mean better score! There are two game modes so you can either challenge yourself, or play in a more relaxed manner. Make sure to shuffle the board when you've run out of ideas. Go ahead and give it a shot now: Amazing Word Fresh is the best way to practice and improve your vocabulary!Drag over letters Amazing Word Fresh is created by Amazing Hedgehog. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Amazing Word Fresh for free on Poki.Amazing Word Fresh is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

