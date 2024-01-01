Wrdl

Wrdl

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Wrdl on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

In Wrdl, players need to use their thinking to guess a 5-letter word after eliminating vowels. Guess correctly in up to 6 tries. Wrdl is a Wordle game so it will have the same gameplay as most games of the same genre. After the first guess, the color of the word boxes will change to indicate the word's accuracy. The green letter is the letter in the correct position and appears in the word. Yellow letters are letters that appear in the word and are in the wrong position. Gray letters are letters that do not appear in the word. You need to change your choice to get the correct answer. Try to guess correctly in as few tries as possible. Game to train thinking and vocabulary. You need to be patient.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wrdl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Phrazle

Phrazle

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Word Master

Word Master

connectionsgame.io

Flappy Birdle

Flappy Birdle

connectionsgame.io

Stepdle

Stepdle

connectionsgame.io

Chortle

Chortle

connectionsgame.io

QWRTL

QWRTL

connectionsgame.io

Growdle

Growdle

connectionsgame.io

Worgle

Worgle

connectionsgame.io

Wordle Junior

Wordle Junior

connectionsgame.io

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy