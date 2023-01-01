Amazing Sticky Hex is a puzzle game that puts a new fresh spin to the matching genre. This is a hexagon puzzle that requires finding the one right move to solve the entire puzzle. You need to drag and drop one of the colorful gems into the key tile so that it encompasses as many tiles as possible. It's sometimes hard to figure out which tile is the correct one, so feel free to use hints and power-ups whenever you are stuck. Using a hint can highlight the tile you need to fill with the appropriate color. The fewer moves you play to finish the level, the more stars you'll earn. Replay the levels to achieve all 3 stars if you were unsuccessful the first time. Can you finish all the levels in Amazing Sticky Hex with only a few moves? Don't forget to share it your friends so you can compare your scores!Drag and drop one of the gems into a tile so that it encompasses as many tiles as possible. You win if you can fill every tile without skips.Amazing Sticky Hex is created by Amazing Hedgehog. Play their other casual games on Poki: Amazing Bubble Breaker, Amazing Solitaire, Amazing Sudoku, Amazing Spider Solitaire, Amazing Word Fresh, Amazing Bubble Connect, and Amazing DominoesYou can play Amazing Sticky Hex for free on Poki.Amazing Sticky Hex is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

