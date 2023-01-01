Sweety Mahjong is a classic tile-matching puzzle game with a twist. The tiles now feature graphics of delicious sweets and snacks, so you can sate your eyes while exercising your brain and problem-solving skills. Can you finish all the tiles without letting all these sweets distract you?Select / Remove tile - Left mouse buttonSweety Mahjong is created by CodeThisLab.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sweety Mahjong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.