WebCatalogWebCatalog
Sweety Mahjong

Sweety Mahjong

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Sweety Mahjong app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Sweety Mahjong is a classic tile-matching puzzle game with a twist. The tiles now feature graphics of delicious sweets and snacks, so you can sate your eyes while exercising your brain and problem-solving skills. Can you finish all the tiles without letting all these sweets distract you?Select / Remove tile - Left mouse buttonSweety Mahjong is created by CodeThisLab.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sweety Mahjong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Mahjong

Mahjong

poki.com

Mahjong Firefly

Mahjong Firefly

poki.com

Classic Mahjong

Classic Mahjong

poki.com

Microsoft Mahjong

Microsoft Mahjong

zone.msn.com

Duck Pond Mahjong

Duck Pond Mahjong

poki.com

Sushi Matching

Sushi Matching

poki.com

Mahjong Titans

Mahjong Titans

poki.com

Mahjong Cards

Mahjong Cards

poki.com

Mahjong Pyramids

Mahjong Pyramids

poki.com

MadZOOng

MadZOOng

poki.com

Mahjong Sweet Connection

Mahjong Sweet Connection

poki.com

Math Mahjong Relax

Math Mahjong Relax

poki.com