WebCatalogWebCatalog
Mahjong Sweet Connection

Mahjong Sweet Connection

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Mahjong Sweet Connection app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mahjong Sweet Connection is a matching puzzle game created by TapLabGames. Select and match two identical pieces of candy to crush them. You can only match two candies as long as there aren't any other pieces standing in the way of their connection. Clear the board of various types of colorful sweets such as bonbons, jelly beans, mints, lollipops, and much more. Race against time and connect all the candies in record time to mark your spot in the high scores section. How many pieces of candy can you crush in a minute? Play this addictive puzzle game and find out!Connect all of the tiles as fast as possible in each level.Tap / Left mouse click - Select/Match candyMahjong Sweet Connection is created by TapLabGames. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mahjong Sweet Connection. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Mahjong Firefly

Mahjong Firefly

poki.com

Mahjong Cards

Mahjong Cards

poki.com

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga

apps.facebook.com

Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Classic Mahjong

Classic Mahjong

poki.com

Jigsaw Surprise

Jigsaw Surprise

poki.com

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

apps.facebook.com

Mahjong Pyramids

Mahjong Pyramids

poki.com

Sweety Mahjong

Sweety Mahjong

poki.com

Onet Fruit Classic

Onet Fruit Classic

poki.com

MadZOOng

MadZOOng

poki.com

Mosaic Puzzle Art

Mosaic Puzzle Art

poki.com