Mahjong Sweet Connection is a matching puzzle game created by TapLabGames. Select and match two identical pieces of candy to crush them. You can only match two candies as long as there aren't any other pieces standing in the way of their connection. Clear the board of various types of colorful sweets such as bonbons, jelly beans, mints, lollipops, and much more. Race against time and connect all the candies in record time to mark your spot in the high scores section. How many pieces of candy can you crush in a minute? Play this addictive puzzle game and find out!Connect all of the tiles as fast as possible in each level.Tap / Left mouse click - Select/Match candyMahjong Sweet Connection is created by TapLabGames. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

