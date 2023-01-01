WebCatalog
King of Mahjong

King of Mahjong

poki.com

Play on the Web

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for King of Mahjong on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

King of Mahjong is a puzzle game that takes the classic Mahjong experience to a whole new level. Your goal is to connect two identical tiles using three or fewer straight lines. This time, you'll enjoy an upgraded Mahjong adventure with a wide variety of beautiful tiles, including butterflies, gems, fruits, and adorable animals! But that's not all – this game offers multiple challenging modes to test your puzzle-solving skills. Unlock Marathon mode for endless play, compete with others in PVP mode, or enjoy something new every day in Calendar mode! To achieve a high score, try matching tiles that are farther apart to earn more stars. Have fun in King of Mahjong!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to King of Mahjong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Sweety Mahjong

Sweety Mahjong

poki.com

Mahjong Titans

Mahjong Titans

poki.com

Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Onet Fruit Classic

Onet Fruit Classic

poki.com

Math Mahjong Relax

Math Mahjong Relax

poki.com

Onet Master

Onet Master

poki.com

Mahjong Firefly

Mahjong Firefly

poki.com

Onet Paradise

Onet Paradise

poki.com

Mahjong

Mahjong

poki.com

Online Mahjong

Online Mahjong

poki.com

Mahjong Cards

Mahjong Cards

poki.com

Microsoft Mahjong

Microsoft Mahjong

zone.msn.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy