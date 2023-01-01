King of Mahjong is a puzzle game that takes the classic Mahjong experience to a whole new level. Your goal is to connect two identical tiles using three or fewer straight lines. This time, you'll enjoy an upgraded Mahjong adventure with a wide variety of beautiful tiles, including butterflies, gems, fruits, and adorable animals! But that's not all – this game offers multiple challenging modes to test your puzzle-solving skills. Unlock Marathon mode for endless play, compete with others in PVP mode, or enjoy something new every day in Calendar mode! To achieve a high score, try matching tiles that are farther apart to earn more stars. Have fun in King of Mahjong!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to King of Mahjong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.