Mahjong Cards is a board game created by Indiesoft. Mahjong Card offers a unique mahjong experience by featuring a deck of cards instead of the traditional mahjong tiles. Your objective is to combine two of the same playing cards and try to remove the complete deck of cards. Pay attention to the fact that you can only remove free tiles that are not covered by other tiles, or that have at least one side free. If you get stuck, you can use the shuffle option at the bottom of the game page. Go ahead and check Mahjong Cards out: Deck card tiles are now in style!Match two identical mahjong cards by clicking or tapping on them consecutively.Mahjong Cards is created by Indiesoft. They created the amazing Puffy Cat. You can play it for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mahjong Cards. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.