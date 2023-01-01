Mahjoctopus is a puzzle game that combines the fun parts of mahjong and classic card games like solitaire. In this underwater-themed gorgeous puzzle experience, you will sort the tiles in an ascending or descending order. Check the number on the tile that's at the bottom of your screen, and pick a new card from the pile until you've come across a number that goes before or after it. Tapping on a correct tile will move it to the bottom of the game panel. Get more cards from the deck if you don't have a number that can be paired. If you're stuck, feel free to use the undo power-up or get a tile. Don't forget to tap on the mysterious sea creatures that pop up occasionally to get their surprises!Check the number on the tile that's at the bottom of your screen, and pick a new card from the pile until you've come across a number that goes before or after it. You can tap on a tile to move it to its appropriate place.Mahjoctopus is created by Adgard. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Pop It vs Spinner, Find The Candy, MadZOOng, and Merge to MillionYou can play Mahjoctopus for free on Poki.Mahjoctopus can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

