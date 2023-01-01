Jigsaw Surprise
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Jigsaw Surprise app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Jigsaw Surprise is a puzzle game created by TapLab Games. Drag puzzle pieces around and place them in their appropriate spots to unravel a beautiful scene. You can choose one of the three difficulty modes to shape the game to your liking. There are several game modes including a daily puzzle whose image changes on a daily basis. Explore countries and cities you've never seen before, embark on colorful journeys and get to know other cultures. Don't forget to share the game with your friends and show each other all the puzzles that you've completed.Use your finger or cursor to drag the jigsaw pieces around.Jigsaw Surprise was created by TapLab Games. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Mahjong Sweet Connection, Mosaic Puzzle Art, Sweet World and Klondike Solitaire
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jigsaw Surprise. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer
poki.com
Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition
poki.com
Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter
poki.com
Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Christmas
poki.com
New York Jigsaw Puzzle
poki.com
London Jigsaw Puzzle
poki.com
Shape Fold
poki.com
UnpuzzleX
poki.com
Klondike Solitaire
poki.com
Shape Fold Nature
poki.com
Unpuzzle
poki.com
Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition
poki.com