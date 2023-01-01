UnpuzzleX
UnpuzzleX is a thinking game created by Kek Games. Your objective is to remove all the jigsaw pieces in the puzzle until the canvas is empty. Click and drag a piece to pull it away and remove it from the puzzle. You can only pull a piece if there isn't any other piece blocking the way. There are 17 unique puzzle pieces, over 35 levels, two game modes (classic and fast), and countless ways to solve these relaxing puzzles. Piece-by-piece, UnpuzzleX helps you find inner peace!Click and drag a piece to pull it away and remove it from the puzzle. You can only pull a piece if there isn't any other piece blocking the way. Remove all the pieces to solve the puzzle.UnpuzzleX was created by Kek Games. Play their other de-stressing puzzle game on Poki: Rhomb
