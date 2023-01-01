WebCatalogWebCatalog
Infinity Loop: Hex

Infinity Loop: Hex

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Infinity Loop: Hex app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Infinity Loop: Hex is a thinking game where you create looping patterns by rotating all the shapes and lines on your screen. You can solve a wide collection of meticulously designed colorful and relaxing puzzles on a hexagonal board. Simply tap using your finger or click with your mouse to rotate a shape. Do the same with all of the other lines to create closed shapes. There isn't a timer or any other kind of pressure. Infinity Loop: Hex just lets you bring the pieces together on your own pace. The game even lets you snap a quick photo of the final result when you've assembled all the pieces. This clean and simple puzzle experience allows you to build loops in a new way, and also helps you improve your focus and attention levels.Use your left mouse button or finger to rotate every individual piece to create looping patterns.Infinity Loop: Hex was created by InfinityGames, a game development team based in Portugal. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Spider Solitaire, Energy, Infinity Loop, Merge Shapes, Shapes, Sudoblocks, Solitaire and Wood Blocks 3D

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infinity Loop: Hex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop

poki.com

Shapes

Shapes

poki.com

Solitaire

Solitaire

poki.com

Energy

Energy

poki.com

Merge Shapes

Merge Shapes

poki.com

Sudoku

Sudoku

poki.com

Wood Blocks 3D

Wood Blocks 3D

poki.com

Pipes

Pipes

poki.com

Maze: Path of Light

Maze: Path of Light

poki.com

Sudoblocks

Sudoblocks

poki.com

Spider Solitaire

Spider Solitaire

poki.com

UnpuzzleX

UnpuzzleX

poki.com