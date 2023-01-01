Shape Fold is a puzzle game created by Bikas. Shape Fold offers a fresh and unique spin on the classic jigsaw puzzle genre. Your aim is to drag individual puzzle pieces around to find their perfect spot and assemble the underlying object. Unlike other puzzle games, every piece in this game is connected, and can physically interact with other pieces. This makes some puzzles easier, but some harder. You can explore aesthetically pleasing levels that include objects from history, culture, nature, animals, and much more. Shape Fold is the most exciting folding experience on the web!Use your mouse cursor or finger to move and assemble shapes and pieces.Shape Fold was created by Bikas. Play their other game on Poki for free: Adventure Drivers and Shape Fold Nature

Website: poki.com

