Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition
poki.com
Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition is a jigsaw puzzle game created by Avix Games where you drag puzzle pieces around and place them in the right spot to reveal a stunning image. If you have all pieces in the right spot, you complete the level! There are 3 difficulty levels to choose from: easy, normal and hard, each adding more and more pieces to the puzzle. The game has a total of 500 levels! Can you complete them all?How to play:Either click or drag to move a selected piece. Put all the pieces in order to reveal the image and finish the level.About the creator:Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition was created by Avix Games. They are known for their Thumb Fighter games on Poki! Play them here: Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition and Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition
