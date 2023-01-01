The Walking Merge is an idle merging game where you lead and command an army of zombie apocalypse survivors. You and your team are stuck in a deadly street overrun by monsters, and you must produce more units quickly to survive. Combine two of the same units into creating a more powerful unit to shoot all the zombies down. Make sure to balance the number of your army as the zombie horde is constantly advancing. Tap repeatedly to spawn units faster if you're in a hurry! Can you form the strongest group? How long can your group last in this apocalypse strategy game? Go ahead and show everyone what a great leader you are!Use your mouse or finger to drag and drop two of the same units into creating a more powerful unit. Make sure to balance the number of your army as the zombie horde is constantly advancing. Tap repeatedly to spawn units faster and keep merging them!The Walking Merge is created by Avix Games. Play their other entertaining games on Poki: Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter, Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition and Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

Website: poki.com

