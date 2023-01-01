Stone Age Architect is a prehistoric themed puzzle game created by Avix Games who also brought us Thumb Fighter. This tangram puzzle game will put your mind to the test with physics, aliens, time travel, and your trusty friend Bob. Do you have what it takes to prove to the aliens that you can solve any puzzle they send you? Use your special ray gun to put all the pieces in place and help out your extraterrestrial friends! Controls: Mouse - Click to use ray gun and move pieces About the creator: Stone Age Architect is created by Avix Games, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are also the creators of Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Exceptions, and more!

Website: poki.com

