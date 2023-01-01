Remove matching tiles to score in Duck Pond Mahjong! This board game features an infinite amount of tile combinations in 24 main formations. Your goal is to find pairs of numbers, symbols, and pictures on free tiles. Look for ducks, flowers, acorns, and eggs!

Website: poki.com

