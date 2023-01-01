Duck Life is an online adventure game where you train a duck to race in three disciplines: running, flying and swimming. You practice each of the disciplines individually to level up your duck. The goal is to earn enough prize money to rebuild your farm that got swept away by a tornado. Coins are earned by training or racing other ducks. Make sure your duck has the energy for races, by buying and feeding him seeds from the shop. Prize money can also be used to buy your duck fancy hats or new colors.Originally built in Flash, Duck Life was converted to Unity WebGL so the game remains available on desktop web.Duck Life is created by Wix Games, based in the United Kingdom. They are also the creators of Duck Life 2, Duck Life 3, Duck Life 4 and Duck Life: Battle.

Website: poki.com

