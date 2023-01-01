2048 is a single-player mathematical puzzle game where you merge tiles with equal numbers. The goal of the game is to merge the tiles until you have 2048. With each merger of tiles the value doubles. You can slide tiles in any direction to make the identical tiles merge. The grid on which you play is 4x4 so you don't have a lot of space to maneuvre. Try keep some free spaces.Use your arrow keys to slide the tiles in the direction you want. When tiles with equal numbers collide, they will merge into one tile and double in value.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 2048. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.