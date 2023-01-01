Merge to Million is a multiplying puzzle game created by Adgard. Drag & drop blocks with numbers on them next to an identical block on the grid to merge and multiply them. Your objective is to reach one million! You will start easy with 2, but things will get more exciting once you are at thousands, and even more. There are 6 types of power-ups you can use to make the game easier. Use power-ups, make combos, and enjoy the thrill of playing with big numbers. If you enjoy games like 2048, Merge to Million is right up your alley!Click or tap on a tile to select it, and click on an empty place on the grid to drop it. Make sure the tile you've selected touches an identical tile.Merge to Million was created by Adgard. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Find The Candy and MadZOOng

Website: poki.com

