Merge the Numbers is a skill and puzzle game created by Eagle Games. In this addictive multiplying experience, you have to merge blocks that have the same numbers to increase their value. Keep merging to get the highest score possible! But be careful, if you can't merge, there will be a new row of blocks that appear. If the screen is filled, it's game over for you! How high can you go in Merge the Numbers?Drag a tile and drop it on an identical tile. They will merge and multiply in value. Keep going until you can reach the highest number.About the creator:Merge the Numbers was created by Eagle Games. This is their first game on Poki!

