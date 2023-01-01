Merge Shapes is a puzzle game created by Infinity Games. Relax while training your brain by sliding and merging identical shapes. Swipe or use the keyboard keys to slide the shapes into any of the four directions. If you match blocks that have the same number of dots, shape, and color, you can merge them until you reach infinity. As you match 3 or more pieces, you will be loading the Combo Breaker. When it's fully loaded, you can upgrade 2 of your blocks. Use the Hammer to destroy some blocks, or apply the Double Rainbow to get a piece that will combine with any dot. If you're stuck, you can also use the shuffle function for a second chance. Go ahead and start merging until infinity!Swipe or use the keyboard keys to slide the shapes into any of the four directions.Merge - WASD or Arrow keysMerge Shapes was created by Infinity Games. Play their other games on Poki: Infinity Loop, Infinity Loop: Hex, Energy, Shapes, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoblocks, Wood Blocks 3D

Website: poki.com

