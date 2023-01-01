Sushi Matching is a tile-matching puzzle game in which your objective is to clear all the sushi pieces. Achieve this by matching at least three of the same rolls. Embark on a delicious journey consisting of 25 stages, powerups, traps and much more! Can you cause the longest sushi chain reaction? Only one way to find out!Select / Move Piece - Left Mouse ButtonSushi Matching is created by Codethislab.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sushi Matching. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.