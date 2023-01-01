Amazing Sudoku is a thinking game where you you arrange numbered sudoku blocks in various rows and columns. Train your brain by playing sudoku that requires skill, strategy and patience to win. Examine the 9x9 grid where there are already some numbers. You must guess and fill in remaining squares with any number from 1 to 9. The puzzle is complete when each row, each column and each 3x3 square within the puzzle contains the numbers 1-9, with each number appearing only once. Don't forget to take advantage of hints and the undo/redo power-ups! Don't forget to share Amazing Sudoku with your friends!Use your finger or left mouse button to select a tile. You can either use your numeric keys or the in-game panel to fill in a number. You must figure out the proper digits for each space. Every row, column, and section must contain one of every single digit. If you get stuck, use a hint!Amazing Sudoku is created by Amazing Hedgehog. Play their other game on Poki: Amazing Spider Solitaire, Amazing Word Fresh, Amazing Bubble Connect, and Amazing DominoesYou can play Amazing Sudoku for free on Poki.Amazing Sudoku is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

