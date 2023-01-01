Word vs Word is an 2-player puzzle game where you battle another player in a word-forming match. Create your character, choose an avatar, and jump into a real-time match against a competitor. You'll find a crossword-like board full of jumbled letters, and it's your job to swipe a line of letters to make a word. The longer your word is, the more points you'll get. Pay attention to how many points each letter holds so you can make amazing combos! It's good to know that both you and your opponent can use 12 game-changing power-ups that could be the determining move for your victory or loss. These are including but not limited to: adding blank jellies into the mix, piecing together your dream word, or reshuffling the entire board to sabotage your opponent's next score. These power-ups can be used only once per game, so choose wisely and pick your favorite power-up before your opponent does! If you like games like Scrabble and Wordfeud, you will love Word vs Word! Don't forget to share the game with your friend and see who's a better wordsmith.Swipe a line of letters to make a word. The longer your word is, the more points you'll get. Pay attention to how many points each letter holds so you can make amazing combos!Word vs Word was created by Wix Games. They have many other awesome games on Poki: Ant Art Tycoon, Duck Life, Duck Life 2, Duck Life 3, Duck Life: Battle, Duck Life Adventure (Demo), ducklife-space, Jellymoji, Jumphobia and Let's Roll.You can play Word vs Word for free on Poki.Word vs Word can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

