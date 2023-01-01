Karakuri is a thinking game where you try to clear a grid full of puzzle blocks. You must arrange the colored blocks you see on your screen sequentially to clear them off the board. Simply hold and drag the piece on the right into the game board and make sure the same colors are always touching each other. Put as many identically colored pieces next to each other to make combos and chain-combos. If you love games like Tetris, you will enjoy the fun twist Karakuri puts on the genre! Can you beat your friends' high scores in Karakuri? Share the game with them to find out and maximize the fun!Hold and drag the piece on the right into the game board.Karakuri was created by Okashi Games. Play their other games on Poki: MicroWars and Nano WarYou can play Karakuri for free on Poki.Karakuri can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Karakuri. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.