Tri Peaks is a card game that offers a unique solitaire experience with one single deck. Your objective is to clear the three peaks made up of closed cards. Transfer all the played cards from the table to the waste pile chronologically, and uncover all the cards upon the peaks. The uncovered cards will become playable, and your objective is to destroy the three peaks. Don't forget to spend your coins on gorgeous table backgrounds. Go ahead and give Tri Peaks a try, or a peek!Use your cursor to choose a card and use the left mouse button to play it.Tri Peaks is created by DrMop, a game developer based in the United Kingdom who has many entertaining and thought-provoking games on Poki such as Monster Mash, Wordsmith, Wordy Pop, Australian Patience and Solitaire Golf!

Website: poki.com

