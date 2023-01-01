WebCatalogWebCatalog
poki.com

Rummy is the classic card game in your browser! In order to win, you have to put all your cards in combinations on the table before your opponent does. The cards need to be in the same sequence or rank in order to make a combination. Can you make the best combinations and play all your card before your opponent? Become the best Rummy player, here on Poki!Rummy was created by Codethislab. They are known for more classic games that they created for web like uno-online, Master Checkers and Foosball.

Website: poki.com

