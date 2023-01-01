Air Hockey Championship Deluxe is a cool air hockey game where you can either play by yourself or with a friend! Play classic air hockey in your own browser. Be sure to score 7 points before your opponent does to win the game. Use the sides of the table to score from a nice angle! And don't forget to defend as best as you can. Make sure to check all the different stages and pucks that you can unlock to make the game look even better. Will you become the ultimate air hockey champion?Control paddle - cursorControl paddle multiplayer - WASD/arrowsAkos Makovics created this wonderful Air Hockey game. This is his debut game on Poki.

Website: poki.com

