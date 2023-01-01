4th and Goal 2021 is an American Football game created by Tony Corbin. In the newest entry of the beloved series, there are brand new teams, strategies and team set-ups in your playbook. Be the Quarterback of your football team and make the calls to score touchdowns and convert them. Choose different moves from the playbook to set up a wonderful passing play, or try to snatch a few meters for yourself and set up another play. Choose your plays from the playbook wisely, so you can unblock other players to score a try and try to make it a team effort! Join a world-class football team and win the championship! Prepare for the next Super Bowl in 4th and Goal 2021. You can play as either of the best teams in the NFL. Execute the best plays on offense to score!Move - Arrow keysPass/Play - A/S/DBoost - WSnap ball - SpacebarMenu navigation - Mouse4th and Goal 2021 was created by Tony Corbin. Play their other sports games on Poki: Linebacker Alley 2, Linebacker Alley, 4th and Goal 2020 and 4th and Goal 2019.

Website: poki.com

