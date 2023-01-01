4th and Goal 2018 is an American Football-game created by Tony Corbin. In this game, you are playing as the Quarterback of your football team and you have to make the calls to score touchdowns and convert them. Choose different moves from the playbook to set up a wonderful passing play, or try to snatch a few meters for yourself and set up another play. Choose your plays from the playbook wisely, so you can unblock other players to score a try and try to make it a team effort! Join a world-class football team and win the championship! Prepare for the next Super Bowl in 4th and Goal 2018. You can play as either of the best teams in the NFL. Execute the best plays on offense to score!Move - Arrow keys Pass/Play - A/S/D Boost - W Snap ball - Spacebar Menu navigation - Mouse4th and Goal 2018 was created by Tony Corbin. It is part of the 4th and Goal series that started back in 2009. Tony Corbin has also made different American Football games since then, like Linebacker Alley, Linebacker Alley 2, 4th and Goal 2019 and 4th and Goal 2020 which are also available on Poki!

Website: poki.com

