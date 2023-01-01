4th and Goal 2020 is an American football management game. Get ready for the BIG Game! This version of 4th and Goal offers new plays like Red-Zone passes. Watch your wide receivers shake the DBs and get in the Endzone! Onside kicks, stats, and the Hall of Fame mode should keep you on your toes. Don't forget: No punts or field goals... Treat every play like it's 4th-and-goal!Move - Arrow keys Pass/Play - A/S/D Boost - W Snap ball - Spacebar Menu navigation - Mouse4th and Goal 2020 was created by Tony Corbin. It is part of the 4th and Goal series that started back in 2009. Tony Corbin has also made different American Football games since then, like Linebacker Alley and Linebacker Alley 2 which are also available on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 4th and Goal 2020. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.