Linebacker Alley is a popular American Football game on web, created by Tony Corbin. Even though the game has simple gameplay, it is very popular for a long time already. In lineback Alley the goal is to break through the defensive lines of your opponent and score a touchdown. Each time you score a touchdown, you are entering a new level with more opponents trying to tackle you. The game starts with a tutorial to familiarize you with the controls and the special power-ups that are available. From there on it is up to you to make as many touchdowns as possible!Move left - Left arrow key Move right - Right arrow key Dash forward - Up arrow key Spin - STony Corbin has created the Linebacker Alley-series. Apart from Linebacker Alley, he also created Linebacker Alley 2 which is also available on Poki.

