Sweet Run
Sweet Run is a candy-themed platformer game created by IP Zlata Roshchina. Explore a bright and colorful world where the mountains are made of jam and roads are paved with tasty dough. In this runner Run, jump and slide past various kinds of obstacles and unlock surprise cartoon characters. But don't be fooled by the kawaii nature of this game, as the pace will get faster as you play.How to play:Move - Left / Right arrow keys Jump - Up arrow key Slide - Down arrow key Dash - Down arrow key (In mid-air)About the creator:Sweet Run was created by IP Zlata Roshchina. This is their first game on Poki!
