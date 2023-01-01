WebCatalogWebCatalog
Wind Rider is a running game where your enemy is the wind. Unlock new characters, run, jump, dash and break obstacles to your heart's desire!Jump / Dash - LMB or Space keyWind Rider is created by Ruim Studio. Check out his other game Block Spin on Poki!

