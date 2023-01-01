Shape Rush is a 3D adventure about flying, shapes and colors. As a flying shapeshifter, flap your wings to traverse fields, deserts and many other beautifully-designed zones. All you have to do is turn into the correct shape to get through the corresponding obstacles. Mind the colors and shapes at all times! If you're good at paying attention, you can unlock other characters and maximize the fun. So shape up or ship out, cause this game will give you the rush you've been looking for!Change shape - Space keyShape Rush is created by No Pressure Studios. Check out their other awesome game Bossy Toss on Poki!

