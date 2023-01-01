Super Tunnel Rush is a 3D driving game where you take place in fast-paced races at gorgeously scenic tracks. Either start from the bottom in the Career Mode, have Quick Races, or take part in the Daily Challenges. Satisfy your need for speed by racing against ultra fast competitors with no mercy. Explore the heights of the cloudy futuristic city in full speed! Make sure you pass through the green arrow indicators so that you pick up speed as you go. Dash to avoid obstacles and speed bumps, and don't forget to share Super Tunnel Rush with your friends!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keys or mouse click(Mobile) Move - Tap and hold the left or right side of the screenSuper Tunnel Rush was created by Deer Cat Games. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Tunnel Rush, Tunnel Rush 2, Super Speeder, Wave Rider and StringsTunnel Rush was released in 2003. Tunnel Rush 2 was released in 2018.You can play Super Tunnel Rush on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.Yes, you can unlock more customization options and new circuits in Super Tunnel Rush as you progress through the game.

