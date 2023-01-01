WebCatalogWebCatalog
Strings

Strings

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Strings app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Strings is a puzzle game where your objective is to illuminate the displayed shape by creating a seamless chain of strings. Hold down your left mouse button and drag it over the gray lines to illuminate them. Remember that you cannot go over a line twice unless the stage indicates it. You will be amazed by how fast time passes when you play this game. Strings is one of the most soothing and visually pleasing puzzle games we've played recently. Go ahead and give it a try!Connect nodes - (Hold down and Drag) Left Mouse ButtonStrings is created by Deer Cat Games. Check out their other games Tunnel Rush, Super Speeder and Wave Rider on Poki

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Strings. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Super Tunnel Rush

Super Tunnel Rush

poki.com

Wave Rider

Wave Rider

poki.com

Tunnel Rush 2

Tunnel Rush 2

poki.com

Lines to Fill

Lines to Fill

poki.com

Tunnel Rush

Tunnel Rush

poki.com

Catch the Candy

Catch the Candy

poki.com

Where is My Cat?

Where is My Cat?

poki.com

Shape Fold Nature

Shape Fold Nature

poki.com

Turn Right

Turn Right

poki.com

Neon War

Neon War

poki.com

Twice!

Twice!

poki.com

Beecoins Inc

Beecoins Inc

poki.com