Strings is a puzzle game where your objective is to illuminate the displayed shape by creating a seamless chain of strings. Hold down your left mouse button and drag it over the gray lines to illuminate them. Remember that you cannot go over a line twice unless the stage indicates it. You will be amazed by how fast time passes when you play this game. Strings is one of the most soothing and visually pleasing puzzle games we've played recently. Go ahead and give it a try!Connect nodes - (Hold down and Drag) Left Mouse ButtonStrings is created by Deer Cat Games. Check out their other games Tunnel Rush, Super Speeder and Wave Rider on Poki

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Strings. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.