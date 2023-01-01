Fowlst is an action game where you're a jumping chicken whose objective is to save the world by destroying demons. Tap the left and right sides of the screen to jump towards that side, respectively. Dodge bullets, squish monsters, grab loot, rinse and repeat! There’s sprawling procedurally generated stages to conquer, huge bosses to defeat, and all manner of gadgets and gizmos to interact with. There are traps like spiky wheels, but also interesting things like tunnel pipes that could help you in the moment of combat. Your foes will also drop cash and lives, which will both come in handy to improve your chances of destroying evil. Get ready to peck at your enemies!Move left - A or Left arrow (Tap left on mobile)Move right - D or Right arrow (Tap right on mobile)Use power - W or Up arrow (Swipe up on mobile)If you're playing on a mobile device, tap the left side of the screen to hop left, right side to hop right, and swipe up to use the item you are holding.Fowlst is created by Thomas K. Young, a game developer based in New Zealand. Play their other games on Poki: Dadish, Dadish 2, Super Fowlst, and Super Fowlst 2

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fowlst. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.