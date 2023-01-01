Super Fowlst 2 is a skill-based action game where you swipe-attack enemies to save the world. Do you miss Fowlst after finishing Super Fowlst? Well, Fowlst returns in a new adventure that’s all about squashing bad guys with a swipe. The demons are meaner, the bosses are bigger and there’s still only one chicken that can stop them! There are sprawling, procedurally-generated stages to conquer, huge bosses to defeat, and all manner of gadgets and gizmos to interact with. Trade your treasure for cool powers like egg bombs and rockets so you can really show those demons who’s boss! Super Fowlst 2 has everything: Portals! Cannons! Buzz saws! Spiky things! Fire!Click or tap the left side of the screen to hop left, right side to hop right, swipe up to use the item you are holding.Super Fowlst 2 is created by Thomas K. Young. Make sure to play their other awesome games on Poki: Super Fowlst and Dadish

