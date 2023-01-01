Daily Dadish is a platform game where you're a radish daddy who's in charge of finding your kids. Jump and go through obstacles to reunite with your children no matter what the cost. What makes this game so special is the fact that you will find a different level every day unlike the previous Dadish games. There are 365 uniquely hand-crafted levels and many surprises waiting for you to explore. With 10 unlockable characters and the series' signature rad soundtrack, you will never get bored playing this game. Are you ready for a dad-venture that lasts a whole year?Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space barDaily Dadish is created by Thomas K. Young, a game developer based in New Zealand. Play their other games on Poki: Dadish, Dadish 2, Dadish 3, Fowlst, Super Fowlst, and Super Fowlst 2You can play Daily Dadish for free on Poki.Daily Dadish can be played on your computer, phone, and, tablets.

Website: poki.com

