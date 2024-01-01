Play the Shapes Game and identify shapes by choosing images on the right that are similar in shape to the given pattern on the left. Shapes Game is a fun puzzle game in which players will have the opportunity to get acquainted with more shapes of objects through illustrations. This will be a suitable game for children to play to recognize geometric shapes correctly. A model will be given on the left and images of objects on the right. Look closely to choose objects on the right that have the same shape as the ones on the left. Thus, young children will quickly learn how to recognize images and geometric shapes.

Website: connectionsgame.io

