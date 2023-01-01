Stickman Climb 2 is a stickman platform game where you must balance yourself using a pickaxe and reach the flag at the end of the level. There are dangerous traps and spikes on your way, so be careful and pay attention to checkpoints. You can customize your stickman avatar by unlocking new colors, vessels, and weapons. You can play Stickman Climb 2 by yourself or race against your friend locally!Use your axe to move around the stage. Reach the flag to finish it.Move - A / DRespawn - RMove - Left / Right arrow keysRespawn - EnterStickman Climb 2 was created by No Pressure Studios. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Stickman Climb!, Bossy Toss and Shape Rush You can play Stickman Climb 2 using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki. Play it at home or on-the-go!You can play Stickman Climb 2 without installing or downloading for free on Poki.Yes. You can customize your character in Stickman Climb 2 with new costumes, skins, tools, accessories, and more!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stickman Climb 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.